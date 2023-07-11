South Africa

Stages 3 and 4 load-shedding until further notice

Cool it on the heaters, switch off the pool pumps

11 July 2023 - 13:17
Eskom says it is working tirelessly to return generating units to service. Stock photo.
Eskom says it is working tirelessly to return generating units to service. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stages 3 and 4 to preserve its emergency reserves.

The power utility said reduced generation capacity and high sustained demand for electricity (about 33,000MW) has required the extensive use of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and pump-storage generation over the past 36 hours.

On Monday, Eskom pushed load-shedding to stage 4 as demand shot up due to the icy weather.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Wednesday. Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 2pm, followed by stage 4 load-shedding from 2pm until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will continue to be implemented daily until further notice,” it said.

Eskom breakdowns have increased to 16,313MW of generating capacity, while generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is reduced to 3,478MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Matla and Medupi power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Matla and two units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations are contributing to the capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The power utility said its teams are working tirelessly to return these to service.

“We appeal to the public to assist in reducing demand and we would like to thank those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom in talks with IPPs after uproar over new grid allocation requirements

Experts argue that as a country in an energy crisis, it made no sense for Eskom to increase requirements for grid access
News
18 hours ago

Johannesburg snowfall unlikely to last longer than a day, expert predicts

Johannesburg residents should enjoy Monday's snowfall while it lasts, as an expert predicted it is unlikely to last longer than a day.
News
18 hours ago

Icy weather bites Eskom too as load-shedding ramped to stage 4 from 1pm

As the cold weather and snow batters most parts of South Africa, Eskom has added to the woes with the announcement of stage 4 load-shedding from 1pm.
News
1 day ago

'Cold front should not impact load-shedding': Ramokgopa

As South Africa braces for the coldest day of the year on Monday, it is “unlikely” that plummeting temperatures will impact on the severity of ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Global Citizen turns focus to poverty eradication and women’s rights for ... World
  2. EXPLAINED | Johannesburg Water on shutdown impact South Africa
  3. POLL | How are you preparing for the water shutdown? South Africa
  4. Stages 3 and 4 load-shedding until further notice South Africa
  5. Durban man burns to death in house fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!