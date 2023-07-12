South Africa

16 shot while scavenging at KZN landfill site

12 July 2023 - 13:22
Sixteen people were shot and injured while scavenging for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal at a landfill site north of Durban on Wednesday morning.
Sixteen people were shot and injured while scavenging for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal at a landfill site north of Durban on Wednesday morning. 
Image: Rusa

Sixteen people were shot and injured while scavenging for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal at a landfill site in Buffelsdraai, north of Durban, on Wednesday morning. 

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who responded to the scene, said they were contacted by paramedics from emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) requesting assistance to transport the injured from the Redcliff Clinic to Osindisweni Hospital. 

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said two people had been transported to the hospital and 14 were at the clinic.

“Several victims told officers they were scavenging for food and recyclable goods at the landfill site when security officers from the site opened fire on them with rubber bullets before changing to live shotgun and 9mm ammunition. This version could not be immediately confirmed by reaction officers,” said Balram. 

He said the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance services.

Gunmen murder 6 people in Gqeberha house

Eastern Cape police organised crime investigation unit detectives are searching for the perpetrators of a mass shooting on Tuesday night in which ...
News
4 hours ago

Balram said Rusa was previously called to assist after scavengers blocked trucks from entering designated dumping grounds, forcing drivers to drop their loads at the entrance. 

He said at the time scavengers would also allegedly climb onto the trucks and remove garbage while the vehicle was in motion. 

“One person was killed after he fell from a truck and drivers were held at gunpoint at the entrance and forced to empty their vehicles on several occasions,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Police identify 12 possible truck attack suspects: Bheki Cele

Twelve people have been identified as persons of interest by officers investigating the recent spate of attacks on freight trucks, says police ...
News
1 hour ago

IN PICS | Fire ravages home of Tshwane emergency services official

The Tshwane emergency services department is investigating the cause of a fire that ravaged the home of one of its officials.
News
2 hours ago

Newcastle municipality praised for paying off Eskom debt ahead of time

The Newcastle local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has settled a more than R340m Eskom debt which nearly left the town in the dark three years ago.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Shocking dashcam footage of truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight

A shocking video captured on a truck's dashcam shows a driver being hijacked by a man wearing a hoodie while on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Disgruntled security guards protest outside Chatsworth hospital South Africa
  2. 16 shot while scavenging at KZN landfill site South Africa
  3. Police identify 12 possible truck attack suspects: Bheki Cele South Africa
  4. Thai court to decide case seeking PM-hopeful Pita’s disqualification World
  5. Iowa legislature passes six-week abortion ban in special session World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN