20-million people lack access to high-speed internet in SA, Gungubele tells Geneva summit

About 20-million people in South Africa do not have access to high-speed internet, communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele told the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) council in Geneva, Switzerland, this week.
The ITU allocates global radio spectrums, communication networks and satellite orbits in communities worldwide.
Gungubele said South Africa suffered from a “digital divide” and needed infrastructure development and digital skills to address network challenges.
“Limited digital infrastructure and a lack of relevant technological skills further exacerbate the divide. This divide is deeply rooted in socioeconomic and geographical disparities which persist as a legacy of apartheid,” he said.
“Achieving digital inclusion is vital, especially in underdeveloped and developing regions such as Africa, where unequal access to and use of information and communication technologies persists, underscoring the importance of the UN goal of leaving no-one behind.”
Africa is being left behind in 5G revolution
The minister appealed to the union to support South Africa by offering policy guidance and spectrum management strategies.
Gungubele said the government had several projects to address challenges of connectivity, including partnering with private companies.
“Our strategy for broadband connectivity centres on using existing private, government and partner networks to establish last-mile connections, ensuring households are connected to the digital realm.
“Approaches have emerged to address the challenges of connectivity and promote digital inclusion. A few community networks that provide connectivity to underserved areas and public-private partnerships have been established to leverage the resources, expertise and networks of both sectors,” he said.
In 2022, former communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promised the government would provide 10GB of free data per month to every South African household. The rollout of this project remains unclear.
