South Africa

Another truck torched on the N12 west highway brings total to 21

12 July 2023 - 21:18
A truck that was torched during the protest was extinguished on the N12 Highway. Stock image
A truck that was torched during the protest was extinguished on the N12 Highway. Stock image
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Another truck has been torched on the N12 west between the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park and Klipspruit Valley Road near Slovo informal settlement.

The latest incident, on Wednesday afternoon, occurred as the country is dealing with a spate of such attacks since Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. So far, 21 trucks have been destroyed.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident. He said police are monitoring the N12, which was blocked off to traffic with burning tyres near the pedestrian bridge between Slovo and Eldorado Park.

“This is due to a suspected protest in that area. A truck was earlier torched at the same location and the fire was eventually extinguished,” he said.

He added the cause of the protest was not known as the protesters dispersed when the police arrived.

He said authorities managed to remove the burning tyres and debris on the road and they will continue to monitor the area.

“No injuries have been reported and the truck is obstructing the traffic and causing a delay on the N12 west travelling towards Lenasia and Protea Glen,” he said.

The latest truck torching brings the number of destroyed trucks to 21. The trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga over the past four days.

In one of the Mpumalanga attacks, a woman was burnt.

She had been asleep in one of the trucks when the vehicle was attacked. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and it was subsequently set alight with her still inside. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Truck driver, assistant slightly injured after tanker catches fire on N1 in Free State

A truck driver and his assistant were left with minor injuries after a tanker carrying illuminating paraffin caught fire in the Free State on Tuesday ...
News
13 hours ago

WATCH | Shocking dashcam footage of truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight

A shocking video captured on a truck's dashcam shows a driver being hijacked by a man wearing a hoodie while on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo ...
News
11 hours ago

‘Companies and employees will suffer’ — Truckers Association of South Africa on truck attacks

The Truckers Association of South Africa has weighed in on the recent truck attacks, saying the freight industry cannot afford the incidents.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Bheki Cele briefs nation about attacks on trucks South Africa
  2. Two more trucks torched in KZN, bringing total to 16 in just two days South Africa
  3. WATCH | Four more trucks fall victim to arson attack in Mpumalanga, bringing ... South Africa

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Mashatile’s latest misstep does not engender much confidence in his ... News
  2. Dozens of Joburg suburbs plunged into darkness due to overcurrent tripping ... News
  3. ‘We couldn’t save them’: Mamelodi residents in pain after failing to save dad ... News
  4. Meet Africa’s first blind tour guide who takes tourists through Cape Town’s ... News
  5. Another truck torched on the N12 west highway brings total to 21 South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN