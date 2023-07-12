South Africa

Eskom announces stages 4 and 6 load-shedding ‘until further notice’

12 July 2023 - 06:38
Eskom announced stage 4 and 6 load-shedding from Wednesday. Stock photo.
Eskom announced stage 4 and 6 load-shedding from Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Eskom has announced stages 4 and 6 load-shedding from Wednesday morning due to the “loss of additional generating units overnight”.

The embattled power utility made the announcement in a brief statement just before 7am, when stage 4 power cuts were expected to start.

“Due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of open gas cycle turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented at 7am this morning [Wednesday] until 2pm.

“Thereafter stage 6 will be implemented until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as significant changes occur.”

Things have taken a turn for the worse for Eskom since Monday's freezing weather across many parts of the country with snowfall in some provinces.

The utility implemented stage 4 power cuts from Monday afternoon due to higher demand as a result of icy temperatures.

The embattled entity had initially announced it would continue the trend of suspending power cuts between 12am and 4pm this week due to “consistent available generation capacity”.

An optimistic electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told South Africans it was “unlikely” plummeting temperatures would impact on the severity of load-shedding. 

He insisted at his Sunday briefing providing an update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan that there was enough “leeway in the system to deal with peak weather patterns”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stages 3 and 4 load-shedding until further notice

Cool it on the heaters and switch off the pool pumps: Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stages 3 and 4 to preserve emergency reserves.
News
18 hours ago

Icy weather bites Eskom too as load-shedding ramped to stage 4 from 1pm

As the cold weather and snow batters most parts of South Africa, Eskom has added to the woes with the announcement of stage 4 load-shedding from 1pm.
News
1 day ago

Motorists urged to be ‘extra careful’ on the roads during snowfall in Gauteng

While many Joburgers share their delight and surprise at the unusual snowfall bearing down on the city and parts of the country, motorists have been ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Who is the photographer behind the Albany bread little girl images? South Africa
  2. Joburg water shutdown update: Here’s where you can get supplies South Africa
  3. Eskom announces stages 4 and 6 load-shedding ‘until further notice’ South Africa
  4. Father and kids arrested after mom's body is found mutilated after 'exorcism' South Africa
  5. One patient still remains in hospital in the Boksburg gas leak tragedy South Africa

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!