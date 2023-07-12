South Africa

Gunmen murder 6 people in Gqeberha house

12 July 2023 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
The shooting took place at a house in Mdledle Street in KwaNobuhle, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Eastern Cape police organised crime investigation unit detectives are searching for the perpetrators of a mass shooting on Tuesday night in which six people were shot dead and four wounded.

“At about 7.40pm, three unknown males entered the yard and opened fired at people who were in the property or near the house. Two women were shot at the gate. One woman succumbed to her wounds.

“Eight other people were shot, leaving five men dead and three others wounded. Six people (five men and a woman) died and four people (three men and a woman) were wounded.”

Their names and ages are yet to be ascertained.

The wounded were taken to hospital.

Off-duty cop ‘killed by group’ for shooting tavern patron

An off-duty police officer was allegedly killed by a group of four people after he shot a patron at a tavern in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 days ago

The motive is not yet known, Naidu said.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killings and called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators.

“Such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer. We appeal to the community of KwaNobuhle to work with the police to bring justice to the deceased and the wounded people.”

Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin or any information relating to the suspects is asked to contact Det-Col Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station. Informers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in confidence, police said.

TimesLIVE

