LISTEN | Bheki Cele: Attacks on trucks are organised, co-ordinated sabotage

Intelligence suggests that attacks on trucks may be business-related and not just random acts of criminality.
This is according to police minister Bheki Cele, who said evidence points to “organised, co-ordinated and sophisticated operations” that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.
The latest in the wave of arson attacks saw a woman with burn wounds as four trucks were torched about 5.30am on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo, in Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.
The latest incident brings the total number of trucks torched to 21 in four days.
“Whether it is economic sabotage or labour or service delivery disputes, police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive,” Cele said.
Cele and top police managers briefed the nation on the police’s response to acts of violence against freight trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
He revealed that 12 “people of interest” have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection. According to Cele, those identified are spread around the country but are mainly in KZN and Mpumalanga.
He said while the Limpopo attacks might be linked to service delivery in that area, those in Mpumalanga and KZN are clearly co-ordinated, organised crimes.
Cele said nine trucks have been attacked since Sunday in KZN, with nine more burnt in Mpumalanga and three in Limpopo.
Cele said police are investigating 107 cases in KZN related to the torching of trucks since 2018.
He said there was no evidence to suggest that the recent attacks were linked to the July 2021 unrest.
“I wish to take this opportunity to allay any fears that what transpired in July 2021 will repeat itself,” he said.
He said the plan of action is already under way and police remain on high alert. Police have heightened police visibility and have secured all major routes with regular patrols being conducted along identified high-risk routes.
The defence force will be deployed to key routes, especially in KZN, he added.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said there were several videos that experts are analysing and will be used as evidence to catch the perpetrators.
“We will be able to follow up on those people in those videos,” he said.
According to the provincial commissioners from the affected provinces, some of the targeted trucks were empty while others were ferrying chrome, coal, apples and oranges.
