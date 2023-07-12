South Africa

Paramedics who refused to help KZN patient to be investigated

12 July 2023 - 22:37
The Professional Board for Emergency Care has condemned the alleged actions of KZN paramedics who allegedly refused to help a patient. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

The Professional Board for Emergency Care has broken its silence and condemned the conduct of KwaZulu-Natal paramedics who allegedly refused to help a Durban patient who was in distress.

The body, which falls under the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said it was concerned about the two paramedics.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the paramedics allegedly refused to walk down a stairway to reach a patient. T They allegedly told the family to bring the patient to them and then left because it was taking too long.

The two have since been placed under immediate precautionary suspension by the provincial health department to allow an investigation to proceed without interference.

Almost two weeks since the incident happened, the professional board said as the regulatory body, the HPCSA is mandated to ensure that practitioners registered with the board provide efficient services to members of the public in a humane and ethical manner. 

TimesLIVE Premium reported on Wednesday that the family of a Durban woman have asked the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate. 

Thembeka Sikhosana, the woman who was allegedly abandoned by the paramedics after experiencing breathing problems, died at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi on Thursday, two weeks after the stairs incident.

KZN security officer rescued after plunging down 30m cliff

Rescue teams were activated after a security officer fell down a 30m cliff in Verulam, north of Durban, on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

It said the refusal to assist patients goes against the board’s vision of “promoting quality, equitable, professional and people-centred emergency care for all”.

HPCSA confirmed that it is investigating the matter.    

The chair of the Emergency Care Board, Dr Simpiwe Sobuwa, called all emergency care providers to exercise empathy and be selfless when discharging their duties.

 

The board condemned actions that put the public‘s wellbeing at risk.

“As the board, we are sending out a clarion call to all registered emergency care personnel across the country to be as efficient and cautious when they give service to the public. We urge them to continue putting the patient‘s needs first, applying evidence-based practice in line with the clinical practice guidelines, said Sobuwa.

TimesLIVE

