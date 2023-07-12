Possible motives are under investigation in the different provinces. Cele provided this update on the cases:
Police identify 12 possible truck attack suspects: Bheki Cele
Twelve people have been identified as persons of interest by officers investigating the recent spate of attacks on freight trucks, says police minister Bheki Cele.
"[They] have been identified by names, some of them by address and some of them by the cars they drive,” he told a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.
At least 21 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga in four days.
Cele said he has conducted a high-level meeting with the commissioners of the affected provinces and they are closing in on the perpetrators.
“All major routes have been secured and patrols are being conducted on high-risk routes.”
Possible motives are under investigation in the different provinces. Cele provided this update on the cases:
KwaZulu-Natal
In KZN, nine trucks have been attacked since the weekend. In the first attack, six trucks were burnt along Van Reenen’s Pass, one was set alight on the N11 in Engogo and two more on the N2 in Empangeni.
Police are investigating armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.
“Detectives assigned to the cases are closely following up on leads and continue to gather and study all evidence at their disposal.”
Mpumalanga
Nine trucks have been torched in the province with the latest incident taking place in the early hours of Wednesday between Ermelo and Sheepmoor, where four trucks were attacked and set alight. Five trucks were also set alight and attacked on Sunday evening on the N4 near Waterval Boven.
“Police in that province are following up on strong leads.”
WATCH | Bheki Cele briefs nation about attacks on trucks
Limpopo
In the early hours of Monday morning, three trucks heading to the local chrome mine along the R577 between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune in Limpopo were attacked and burnt by six armed men.
“Police investigations are so far pointing towards an ongoing labour dispute and service delivery issues in the Lydenburg mining belt.
“Police in that province are investigating three cases of malicious damage to property and robbery and are expecting to make arrests soon.”
Cele said there have been no targeted attacks on trucks in the Free State and Gauteng provinces, despite incidents involving the industry.
In the Free State, on Monday, a truck experienced mechanical failure and caught fire. The driver escaped unharmed. A second incident, a truck capsized and burst into flames. The driver of the second vehicle is recovering in hospital.
In Gauteng, a truck carrying flammable cargo had a burst tyre and capsized and burst into flames while driving on the R59 overnight. In a second accident, a truck driver lost control and truck overturned trailer caught fire on the N12. Both truck drivers escaped unharmed.
