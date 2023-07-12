South Africa

The factors behind Tshwane's lengthy electricity outages

12 July 2023 - 17:27
The cold weather, load-shedding and cable theft have caused major power outages across Tshwane. Stock photo.
The cold weather, load-shedding and cable theft have caused major power outages across Tshwane. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Tshwane has suffered from major electricity outages in the past few days, says the city's MMC for utilities, regional operations & co-ordination, Themba Fosi.

Fosi said this was caused by the recent cold front, load-shedding, illegal connections and increased theft and vandalism.

Certain areas in the western regions are experiencing low voltages due to system overloads, especially Atteridgeville, Hermanstad, Daspoort and Pretoria Gardens.

Fosi said the extreme cold weather has caused major trips across the city.

“In certain areas of Pretoria east, Olievenhoutbosch, Laudium and Mamelodi, some outages have lasted for two days or longer. Among others, the Wapadrand, Mooikloof, Olievenhoutbosch and Laudium substations are all affected, and technicians are working around the clock to ensure a stable electricity supply,” he said.

According to Fosi, during the past months of Eskom load-shedding, the city’s electricity network suffered severe damage, as copper thieves exploited the load-shedding schedule to target specific substations and their surroundings to steal cables and other equipment.

Major power outage in eastern areas of Tshwane due to cable theft

Parts of eastern Tshwane are without power after 'huge' cable theft at the Njala 132kV substation.
News
8 hours ago

As a result, Fosi said, the city is suffering major financial losses as it replaces all stolen and damaged cables and equipment, and consumers battle with an unstable power supply.

Earlier, the city said parts of eastern Tshwane were without power after “huge” cable theft at the Njala 132kV substation. The affected areas are Mamelodi, parts of Waltloo and Silverton, and Pretoria east.

Fosi said technicians are on-site and the initial prognosis is that repairs may take a few days. However, he said it must be noted that teams will first direct their efforts to restoring Njala before returning to continue repairs at Wapadrand, Mooikloof and Mamelodi 1, 2, and 3.

He said the overload on the network is worsened by illegal connections downstream from substations, resulting in low-voltage supply, such as in the west of the city, or total outages in certain areas of Mamelodi and Soshanguve.

“While city officials, accompanied by the police, regularly conduct removal operations, the extent and scope of illegal connections are simply too great to address effectively. While the city’s repair teams are working around the clock to restore power as fast as possible, the city calls on all residents to reduce their electricity usage to reduce the demand on our infrastructure.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Father, two children die in shack fire in Mamelodi

A father and his two young children died in a shack fire in Tshwane on Wednesday.
News
6 hours ago

IN PICS | Fire ravages home of Tshwane emergency services official

The Tshwane emergency services department is investigating the cause of a fire that ravaged the home of one of its officials.
News
6 hours ago

Eskom announces stages 4 and 6 load-shedding ‘until further notice’

Eskom has announced stages 4 and 6 load-shedding from Wednesday morning due to the "loss of additional generating units overnight".
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Bheki Cele: Attacks on trucks are organised, co-ordinated sabotage South Africa
  2. The factors behind Tshwane's lengthy electricity outages South Africa
  3. Family of woman who died after paramedics allegedly deserted her may launch ... News
  4. Some Joburg reservoirs critically low to empty on first day of 58-hour planned ... South Africa
  5. Zim presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere barred from contesting 2023 ... Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN