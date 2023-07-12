South Africa

Truck driver, assistant slightly injured after tanker catches fire on N1 in Free State

12 July 2023 - 08:40
Two people sustained minor injuries after a tanker caught fire just outside Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
Two people sustained minor injuries after a tanker caught fire just outside Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A truck driver and his assistant were left with minor injuries after a tanker carrying illuminating paraffin caught fire in the Free State on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just outside Bloemfontein before the Nelson Mandela Drive off-ramp on the N1 at around 8.20pm.

Free State emergency medical service's spokesperson Sipho Towa said: “Mangaung fire and rescue services battled the blaze and it was eventually contained at about 11.25pm. The N1 northbound was completely closed for traffic while the N1 south was open under strict monitoring by law enforcement agencies.

“At one stage when the fire was spreading fast, both directions of the N1 were completely closed for traffic diversion. Two people with minor injuries, the truck driver and his assistant, were transported to hospital.”

Towa confirmed one lane of the northbound section of the N1 was reopened at 2.45am on Wednesday.

He said rehabilitation and recovery of the road was in progress.

Free State police confirmed the incident.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Progress made’ on Boksburg explosion class suit as family details struggle to cope

Two retirees say the ‘demon fire’ that claimed their children, the breadwinners of the household, changed their lives forever
News
1 week ago

Driver of petrol tanker burnt beyond recognition in Centurion fire, N1 partially reopened

The driver of a petrol tanker was burnt beyond recognition after he lost control of the vehicle and it caught alight on the N1 north near Botha ...
News
1 month ago

Transport department to ensure stronger regulation, shift from road to rail transport

Inadequate economic regulation of transport led to knock-on effects and system imbalances such as traffic congestion, higher fuel consumption, carbon ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Gunmen murder 6 people in Gqeberha house South Africa
  2. WATCH | Earth is now in the Anthropocene age: scientists Sci-Tech
  3. China lashes back at Nato criticism, warns it will protect its rights World
  4. Nato’s decision not to allow Ukraine to join military alliance angers Zelensky World
  5. ‘Companies and employees will suffer’ — Truckers Association of South Africa on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!