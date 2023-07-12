South Africa

WATCH | Bheki Cele briefs nation about attacks on trucks

12 July 2023 - 12:33 By TIMESLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Fannie Masemola are briefing the nation about their responses to recent attacks on trucks.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the torching of two trucks in the province, bringing the total number of trucks set alight in two days to 16.

