Police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Fannie Masemola are briefing the nation about their responses to recent attacks on trucks.
On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the torching of two trucks in the province, bringing the total number of trucks set alight in two days to 16.
WATCH | Bheki Cele briefs nation about attacks on trucks
