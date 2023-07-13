South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: How should the government clean your tap water?

13 July 2023 - 09:40 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Our drinking water is drawn from rivers such as the Vaal, but it goes through a strict cleaning process that removes germs before it gets to our taps. 

However, only half of the water treatment works in a preliminary survey produce water that doesn’t have germs that could make you sick. 

Here’s how these facilities should work to make sure the water coming out of our taps is safe to drink.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

