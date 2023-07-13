Durban's Buffelsdraai landfill site was forced to close on Thursday after it was allegedly set alight by “invaders”.
Sixteen people were shot and injured while scavenging for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal at the landfill site, north of Durban, on Wednesday morning.
The eThekwini municipality issued a notice on Thursday stating the site would be closed until further notice after “unfortunate events of the past couple of days when the site was invaded and set alight by some members of the public, leading to a confrontation between security personnel and invaders”.
The city said the confrontation and its aftermath were being investigated by police.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who responded to the scene on Wednesday, said they were contacted by paramedics from emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) requesting assistance to transport the injured from Redcliff Clinic to Osindisweni Hospital.
Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said two people had been transported to the hospital and 14 were at the clinic.
“Several victims told officers they were scavenging for food and recyclable goods at the landfill site when security officers from the site opened fire on them with rubber bullets before changing to live shotgun and 9mm ammunition. This version could not be immediately confirmed by reaction officers,” said Balram.
Buffelsdraai landfill closed after clash between security and 'invaders'
Image: Rusa
