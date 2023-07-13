South Africa

Children discover infant's skeletal remains in bush while playing

13 July 2023 - 11:26
Rusa officers at the scene of the gruesome discovery.
Rusa officers at the scene of the gruesome discovery.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

Children playing near an informal settlement in Inanda, north of Durban, made a grisly discovery on Wednesday when they stumbled across the skeletal remains of an infant.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said the remains were recovered from a bush.

“The discovery was made by children playing near an informal area. They informed their parents who contacted Rusa for assistance,” he said.

The children led a Rusa team several metres down an unpaved pathway. Officers were directed to a bush where the location of the skull was pointed out.”

Balram said a packet containing bones was also found near the skull.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Father and kids arrested after mom's body is found mutilated after 'exorcism'

Three family members have been arrested after police found the mutilated body of a woman in Evaton.
News
1 day ago

Body of missing KZN girl found

The body of five-year-old Minenhle Khumalo, who went missing while her parents helped douse a fire at an informal settlement, was found on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Corpses of two women found at KZN beaches

The bodies of two women were discovered at beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Children stumble on discarded foetus at KZN dump site

A group of children made a grisly discovery while playing at a dump site near Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | CAF general assembly under way in Abidjan Soccer
  2. Reveal your ‘handlers’, Mabuyane demands South Africa
  3. WATCH | Outburst in court by alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe South Africa
  4. Children discover infant's skeletal remains in bush while playing South Africa
  5. UN asks Putin to extend Black Sea grain deal in return for SWIFT access World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN