Children playing near an informal settlement in Inanda, north of Durban, made a grisly discovery on Wednesday when they stumbled across the skeletal remains of an infant.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said the remains were recovered from a bush.
“The discovery was made by children playing near an informal area. They informed their parents who contacted Rusa for assistance,” he said.
“The children led a Rusa team several metres down an unpaved pathway. Officers were directed to a bush where the location of the skull was pointed out.”
Balram said a packet containing bones was also found near the skull.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Children discover infant's skeletal remains in bush while playing
Image: Reaction Unit SA
Children playing near an informal settlement in Inanda, north of Durban, made a grisly discovery on Wednesday when they stumbled across the skeletal remains of an infant.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said the remains were recovered from a bush.
“The discovery was made by children playing near an informal area. They informed their parents who contacted Rusa for assistance,” he said.
“The children led a Rusa team several metres down an unpaved pathway. Officers were directed to a bush where the location of the skull was pointed out.”
Balram said a packet containing bones was also found near the skull.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Father and kids arrested after mom's body is found mutilated after 'exorcism'
Body of missing KZN girl found
Corpses of two women found at KZN beaches
Children stumble on discarded foetus at KZN dump site
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos