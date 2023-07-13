South Africa

Good Samaritan helps rescue drowning teens with NSRI pink buoy

13 July 2023 - 13:45
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
NSRI'S Pink Buoy Project has saved 152 lives since being installed at 300 dangerous swimming spots in 2017.
Image: NSRI/Berend Maarsingh NSRI Knysna

A Good Samaritan saved two drowning teenagers with the help of the National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) pink rescue buoy that was stationed at the beach by Emberton Way in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. 

NSRI Ballito station commander Mike Bishop said four teenagers were on boards in the surf when they may have been threatened by rip currents. 

“Three teenagers exited the water, but a 16-year-old female was caught in rip currents. A 16-year-old male went to her assistance and together they were caught in rip currents,” he said. 

Bishop said the girl’s father and his brother went to their assistance while an unidentified Good Samaritan entered the water with the NSRI pink rescue buoy stationed at the beach. 

“The brother was able to assist the male from the water, while the unidentified Good Samaritan assisted the female from the water using the rescue buoy. The father was also able to assist to bring them out of the water,” he said.

Bishop said 152 people have been rescued with help of a pink buoy. 

“All water rescues have been successful and no harm has come to any of the rescuers who have used a pink buoy to help someone in danger of drowning,” he said.  

Bishop said when NSRI Ballito duty crew and IPSS Medical Response arrived on the scene on Wednesday, the two Hillcrest teenagers had already been rescued.  

“They were released into the care of the father of the girl, he is a doctor,” he said.  

READ MORE:

