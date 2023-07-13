“It was supposed to start yesterday [Wednesday] but we’ve been functioning since then and today [Thursday] we have water as well. The only thing that’s really affected us is load-shedding,” the laundromat said.
How Joburg businesses are coping with 58-hour water outage
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Joburg is feeling the effects of Rand Water’s 58-hour planned water outage, none more so than businesses that rely on water to operate.
Rand Water implemented the shutdown to replace and upgrade old infrastructure and reduce unplanned breakdowns.
The shutdown started at 7pm on Tuesday and is expected to end at 5am on Friday.
Large swathes of the city have been affected, with some even running on empty by the second day.
Joburg Water confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Eikenhof booster pump station, which covers the greater Randburg and Roodepoort areas, among others, was empty “as the reservoirs that supply the region, including the Waterval 2 and Weltevreden reservoirs, are empty”.
Dirty Laundry’s Northriding operations have been affected by this. The laundromat has stores in Northriding, Blackheath and Melville.
Owner Philippe Chapat said: “In Northriding we’ve had no water, haven’t had since Tuesday night at 7pm. But our store in Blackheath has been uninterrupted, they’ve still got normal water.
“Our store in Melville has got no water, the whole of Melville has got no water, but the shopping centre has a borehole, so we’ve got borehole water at that particular store. So it's sort of a mixed-bag,” he said.
Chapat said they’ve been unable to operate in Northriding but they still had to pay rent and staff. He said they were told water would be restored by Friday but that it could take two weeks for the supply to return to normal.
On the opposite side of town, Sparkling Coin Laundromat said operations were normal at their Highlands North store despite being informed they would have 50% water during the outage.
“It was supposed to start yesterday [Wednesday] but we’ve been functioning since then and today [Thursday] we have water as well. The only thing that’s really affected us is load-shedding,” the laundromat said.
Honeydew-based beauty salon Blush Hair and Beauty Boutique is another store affected, revealing they’ve had a trickle of water since Tuesday.
“It has been a tough one. We took buckets and filled them as much as we could and we’ve still got some left but I don’t know for how long, so we really hope it comes back tomorrow [Friday].”
The salon added they have been forced to restrict services and reschedule appointments that require high water usage to a date when there will be water available.
An update from ward 89 councillor Leah Knott to residents revealed that Rand Water was “on track” with repairs.
“Zwartkoppjes pump station started pumping to Yeoville and Meredale reservoirs. Eikenhof is on schedule for completion by 5am on July 14,” she said.
“Rand Water has announced technical meetings with Joburg Water and Ekurhuleni to provide progress reports. The Hursthill depot in Randburg has apologised for the time it has taken to refill tanks and they will be deploying some tankers as per councillor escalations.
“They did experience challenges last night [Wednesday] where some of the filling points they were sourcing water from ran dry. This has caused delays to water provision but they are working on it.”
