The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has found that corporal punishment was used and virginity testing was practised at the KwaSizabantu Christian Mission near Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal.
“We found that beatings as a form of punishment took place in the mission prior to the abolition of corporal punishment in schools. However, it was stopped when the laws came into effect,” said a report by the CRL Rights Commission.
Prof David Mosoma, chairperson of the commission, told a news conference: “In regards to virginity testing, it was practised at the mission as a cultural practice, as the church admitted, but was stopped.”
“The commission promotes and protects virginity inspection as a cultural practice. However, it should be practised in a manner that is not inconsistent with other rights,” said Mosoma.
The report recommended that virginity inspection as a cultural practice may be performed in the mission on those who volunteer to follow the practice, but should not be imposed.
KwaSizabantu mission operating within prescripts of freedom of religion: CRL Rights Commission
CRL report into KwaSizabantu to be released
The mission was cleared of the accusation that it operates as a cult, with the commission saying it did not fit this classification.
The teachings and doctrine of the mission were found to be within the scope of freedom of religion.
During the inquiry, the commission heard allegations of sexual abuse, corruption, money-laundering and negligence.
The commission said it could only deal with matters that related to culture and religion, and matters that did not fall under its mandate were referred to relevant authorities.
