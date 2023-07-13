TimesLIVE published a shocking video captured on a truck's dashcam showing a driver being hijacked by a man wearing a hoodie on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo early on Wednesday morning.
In the video, the truck driver can be seen stopping and speaking to the suspect before being forced out of the vehicle. The suspect enters the vehicle carrying a bag containing what appears to be an accelerant and a box of matches.
He drives for a short distance and then pours the liquid onto the mattress at the back of the cabin before setting it alight and jumping out.
Police minister Bheki Cele said 12 people have been identified as people of interest by officers investigating the attacks on trucks.
“Whether it is economic sabotage, labour or service delivery-related disputes, police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive,” said Cele.
“Intelligence suggests attacks on trucks may be business-related and we know that these are not just random acts of criminality. Evidence before us points to organised co-ordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.”
Cele said there was no evidence to suggest the targeting of trucks was related or linked to the July 2021 insurrection.
Lesufi says hi-tech is being used to monitor trucks on strategic Gauteng roads
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says trucks in the province are constantly being monitored after recent arson attacks.
More than 20 trucks have been set alight in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
The latest arson attacks took place on the N12 west between the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park and Klipspruit Valley Road near Slovo informal settlement on Wednesday afternoon.
Lesufi said Gauteng was using hi-tech technology and cameras to monitor all strategic roads used by trucks entering or leaving the province.
He praised law enforcement authorities for their work.
“We are using our hi-tech technology to monitor all strategic roads used by trucks entering or leaving Gauteng.
“Well done to our law enforcement agencies for implementing the vision. A better [and] safer Gauteng will emerge,” said Panyaza.
TimesLIVE published a shocking video captured on a truck's dashcam showing a driver being hijacked by a man wearing a hoodie on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo early on Wednesday morning.
In the video, the truck driver can be seen stopping and speaking to the suspect before being forced out of the vehicle. The suspect enters the vehicle carrying a bag containing what appears to be an accelerant and a box of matches.
He drives for a short distance and then pours the liquid onto the mattress at the back of the cabin before setting it alight and jumping out.
Police minister Bheki Cele said 12 people have been identified as people of interest by officers investigating the attacks on trucks.
“Whether it is economic sabotage, labour or service delivery-related disputes, police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive,” said Cele.
“Intelligence suggests attacks on trucks may be business-related and we know that these are not just random acts of criminality. Evidence before us points to organised co-ordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.”
Cele said there was no evidence to suggest the targeting of trucks was related or linked to the July 2021 insurrection.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Shocking dashcam footage of truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight
‘Companies and employees will suffer’ — Truckers Association of South Africa on truck attacks
We will not allow truck arsonists to sabotage economy, Ramaphosa warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos