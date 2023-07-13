Speaking to TimesLIVE, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said: “I can only confirm we are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. Whether we are investigating the footage, we do not disclose that or any of the strategies we use.”
Anti-Crime Security Unit confirmed to TimesLIVE a person believed to be the arsonist seen in the footage was arrested.
Police minister Bheki Cele said 12 people had been identified as “persons of interest” through investigations into the torching of 21 trucks.
“Intelligence suggests attacks on trucks may be business-related and we know these are not random acts of criminality. Evidence before us points to organised, co-ordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.
“We are encouraged that [12] persons of interest have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection,” Cele said.
Should you have information, call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.
Arson on trucks: Do you know this man?
While the faces of most of those behind the spate of attacks on trucks in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal remain unknown, at least one has been revealed.
TimesLIVE published a video which showed a truck driver rapidly getting out of the vehicle at about 2am on Wednesday before a man wearing a hoodie set the truck alight.
He poured a substance inside the truck and set it alight. Despite his attempts to hide his face, it was captured in the video.
WATCH | Shocking dashcam footage of truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight
