South Africa

Arson on trucks: Do you know this man?

13 July 2023 - 14:23 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The man believed to have set a truck alight this week.
The man believed to have set a truck alight this week.
Image: Road Angels Traffic

While the faces of most of those behind the spate of attacks on trucks in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal remain unknown, at least one has been revealed. 

TimesLIVE published a video which showed a truck driver rapidly getting out of the vehicle at about 2am on Wednesday before a man wearing a hoodie set the truck alight. 

He poured a substance inside the truck and set it alight. Despite his attempts to hide his face, it was captured in the video. 

WATCH | Shocking dashcam footage of truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight

A shocking video captured on a truck's dashcam shows a driver being hijacked by a man wearing a hoodie while on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo ...
News
1 day ago

Speaking to TimesLIVE, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said:  “I can only confirm we are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. Whether we are investigating the footage, we do not disclose that or any of the strategies we use.”

Anti-Crime Security Unit confirmed to TimesLIVE a person believed to be the arsonist seen in the footage was arrested. 

Police minister Bheki Cele said 12 people had been identified as “persons of interest” through investigations into the torching of 21 trucks. 

“Intelligence suggests attacks on trucks may be business-related and we know these are not random acts of criminality. Evidence before us points to organised, co-ordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state. 

“We are encouraged that [12] persons of interest have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection,” Cele said.

Should you have information, call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Agri SA calls for army to be deployed on key routes to stop attacks on trucks

At least 21 trucks have been set alight in Mpumalanga, KZN and Limpopo in four days.
News
19 hours ago

Opposition parties want crime intelligence solutions amid torched trucks and no arrests

Opposition political parties want a special law enforcement intelligence team to investigate and come with long-term solutions to the burning of ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Bheki Cele: Attacks on trucks are organised, co-ordinated sabotage

Intelligence suggests that attacks on trucks may be business-related and not just random acts of criminality.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Zulu spending R81,250 monthly on new streaming site called DSDTV — not to be ... Politics
  2. Arson on trucks: Do you know this man? South Africa
  3. KwaSizabantu mission operating within prescripts of freedom of religion: CRL ... South Africa
  4. Buffelsdraai landfill closed after clash between security and 'invaders' South Africa
  5. Good Samaritan helps rescue drowning teens with NSRI pink buoy South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN