New Aarto fines to be implemented 'in the coming days', says transport minister Chikunga

13 July 2023 - 16:40 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who took over from Fikile Mbalula during the Aarto legal debacle, says the demerit system will be implemented soon.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who took over from Fikile Mbalula during the Aarto legal debacle, says the demerit system will be implemented soon.
Motorists should expect to be fined according to the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act demerit system in the coming days, says transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. 

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled the new system was constitutional and overturned a judgment by the Pretoria high court. 

In 2021, civil rights lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) challenged the legality of the system which government says will curb road fatalities and clamp down on drivers disobeying the rules of the road.

Chikunga said her department will ensure implementation of the Act after it was ruled constitutional.

“The implementation of this law has been pending for 25 years with pilots in place in Johannesburg and Tshwane. With this judgment having cleared the path for Aarto, we will move with speed to roll out its implementation across the country without delay. 

“In the coming days we will ensure the Road Traffic Infringement Agency mobilises the necessary capacity and proceeds with its rollout plans in municipalities,” Chikunga said. 

Outa executive director advocate Stefanie Fick said implementation was likely to fail. 

“Outa believes measures to improve road safety and reduce fatalities are urgently needed. However, we don’t believe the Aarto Act will achieve this, it’s just not practically possible. 

“The Aarto Amendment Act, with higher penalties, tedious and expensive procedures to be followed by the public and the total lack of prescription on visible policing will have little or no effect on improving road safety in South Africa,” said Fick. 

Here are some reactions from social media: 

