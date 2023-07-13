South Africa

Reveal your ‘handlers’, Mabuyane demands

Hawks on trail of man who accused Eastern Cape premier of bribing then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo

13 July 2023 - 11:39 By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wants Phadima Fukula, the man who accused him of bribing then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for R5m, to reveal in court who his “handlers” are...

