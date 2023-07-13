South Africa

Two arrested in connection with Mpumalanga truck arson attacks

13 July 2023 - 17:39
Six trucks were destroyed after being set alight on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. That same day another five were torched in Mpumalanga.
Six trucks were destroyed after being set alight on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. That same day another five were torched in Mpumalanga.
Image: The Ladysmith Herald

Police on Thursday confirmed they had arrested two truck drivers in connection with several trucks being set alight in Mpumalanga.

The suspects, aged 29 and 27, were arrested at their homes on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team assigned to investigate the attacks and burning of trucks made their first arrest on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm. The other arrest was made in Ermelo.

“Both suspects face charges of malicious damage to property,” she said.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the net was closing in on those behind the attacks.

“Police are hot on the heels of more suspects which involves the ringleaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality. Either they hand themselves over or we fetch them ourselves,” he said.

High-density operations continue through roadblocks, stop-and-searches and the tracing operations of the suspects.

.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said 12 people have been identified as people of interest by officers probing what has been described as co-ordinated attacks on freight trucks.

At least 21 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga since the weekend.

In a statement on Thursday, AfriForum spokesperson Johan Kruger said the organisation “welcomes the arrest of a suspect in the recent incident where a truck was set on fire on the N2 near Piet Retief”.

Kruger said the organisation believes the real test for the police will be whether the 12 people of interest who have been identified by police will be arrested swiftly.

“This suspect is probably just a foot soldier, and this quick arrest should not distract from the 12 who still need to be arrested to ... obtain real information about the [purpose and people] behind this sabotage.”

Additional reporting by Phathu Luvhengo 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Arson on trucks: Do you know this man?

While the faces of most of those behind the spate of attacks on trucks in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal remain unknown, at least one has been ...
News
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Bheki Cele: Attacks on trucks are organised, co-ordinated sabotage

Intelligence suggests that attacks on trucks may be business-related and not just random acts of criminality.
News
1 day ago

Lesufi says hi-tech is being used to monitor trucks on strategic Gauteng roads

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says trucks in the province are constantly being monitored after recent arson attacks
News
8 hours ago

OPINION | July unrest: two years on, no accountability or will to protect SA citizens

When South Africans witnessed the recent deliberate arson of trucks on highways across the country, they asked the same question they did two years ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

We will not allow truck arsonists to sabotage economy, Ramaphosa warns

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for economic sabotage by setting alight trucks are ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Nine people linked to truck attacks taken in for questioning in KZN South Africa
  2. KwaSizabantu Mission: CRL Rights Commission recommends apology to victims South Africa
  3. Two arrested in connection with Mpumalanga truck arson attacks South Africa
  4. Court orders kidnapper to compensate woman he held hostage for more than 12 ... South Africa
  5. New Aarto fines to be implemented 'in the coming days', says transport minister ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN