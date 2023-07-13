Police on Thursday confirmed they had arrested two truck drivers in connection with several trucks being set alight in Mpumalanga.
The suspects, aged 29 and 27, were arrested at their homes on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team assigned to investigate the attacks and burning of trucks made their first arrest on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm. The other arrest was made in Ermelo.
“Both suspects face charges of malicious damage to property,” she said.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the net was closing in on those behind the attacks.
“Police are hot on the heels of more suspects which involves the ringleaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality. Either they hand themselves over or we fetch them ourselves,” he said.
High-density operations continue through roadblocks, stop-and-searches and the tracing operations of the suspects.
Two arrested in connection with Mpumalanga truck arson attacks
Police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said 12 people have been identified as people of interest by officers probing what has been described as co-ordinated attacks on freight trucks.
At least 21 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga since the weekend.
In a statement on Thursday, AfriForum spokesperson Johan Kruger said the organisation “welcomes the arrest of a suspect in the recent incident where a truck was set on fire on the N2 near Piet Retief”.
Kruger said the organisation believes the real test for the police will be whether the 12 people of interest who have been identified by police will be arrested swiftly.
“This suspect is probably just a foot soldier, and this quick arrest should not distract from the 12 who still need to be arrested to ... obtain real information about the [purpose and people] behind this sabotage.”
— Additional reporting by Phathu Luvhengo
TimesLIVE
