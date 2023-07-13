South Africa

WATCH | ConCourt delivers judgment on suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

13 July 2023 - 10:11 By TIMESLIVE

The Constitutional Court is delivering its judgment on the suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa approached the apex court after the Western Cape High Court's order declaring Mkhwebane's suspension by the president invalid.

