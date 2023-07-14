South Africa

Cape Town estate agent bust for ‘defrauding clients of R5m’

14 July 2023 - 14:38 By Kim Swartz
A Cape Town estate agent is set to appear in court after she was arrested for allegedly defrauding her clients of R5m. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A Cape Town estate agent has been arrested for allegedly swindling her clients of R5m.

Detectives from the Western Cape commercial crimes unit swooped on the 33-year-old woman on Thursday.

W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the woman, who cannot be named until she has appeared in court, allegedly duped her victims by promising them returns on their investments but pocketed the money instead.

“Reports suggested that the suspect lured potential investors to invest in a real estate company, of which she was the sole director, with a potential return on their investment,” said Swartbooi.

“Several victims invested funds in excess of R5m between 2021 and 2022. The suspect, however, misappropriated the funds which were paid directly into her bank account. The investigating officer continues to gather information to build a strong case.”

Her case is set to be heard in Wynberg magistrate's court. 

TimesLIVE

