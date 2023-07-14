South Africa

Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga

14 July 2023 - 14:48
Members of the public have been urged to contact police with information on the Dwarsloop incident. Stock photo.
Members of the public have been urged to contact police with information on the Dwarsloop incident. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are hunting for those who shot two people at a liquor outlet in Dwarsloop on Thursday night and hijacked another man's car.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela vowed the police will work tirelessly to find those responsible for the "horrific" crime.

According to police, an approximately 40-year-old victim bought goods from the liquor store, then joined his friends outside. Armed men then emerged and shot him multiple times.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the victim was declared dead on the scene, while the lifeless body of the other victim, believed to be about 35, was found a stone's throw away with a bullet wound in the back.

“It is also alleged that after the random shooting, another victim who was seated in his Toyota Hilux was ... hijacked by the suspects. He was allegedly dropped off along the way,” Mohlala said.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Lt-Col Eurance Sibuyi on 076-923-4047 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

“Alternatively community members can send information via MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers can remain anonymous,” Mohlala said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five suspects nabbed for KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of six people and wounding of four others at a house in KwaNobuhle, ...
News
1 day ago

Gunmen murder 6 people in Gqeberha house

Eastern Cape police organised crime investigation unit detectives are searching for the perpetrators of a mass shooting on Tuesday night in which ...
News
2 days ago

Off-duty cop ‘killed by group’ for shooting tavern patron

An off-duty police officer was allegedly killed by a group of four people after he shot a patron at a tavern in the Eastern Cape.
News
4 days ago

Manhunt launched for Limpopo drive-by shooters who killed three people

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang who killed three people, including a taxi owner, in Limpopo at the weekend.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cape Town is best city in world, says Zakes Bantwini during 'Abantu' ... South Africa
  2. Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ... South Africa
  3. Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Cape Town estate agent bust for ‘defrauding clients of R5m’ South Africa
  5. Zuma in Russia for medical treatment, his foundation confirms South Africa

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside