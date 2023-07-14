Parts of Pretoria East in the City of Tshwane might spend the weekend without water as Rand Water is experiencing persistent power failures at their Mapleton booster pumping station.
The city has announced it was informed by the water utility that another power trip occurred on Thursday night at the Mapleton station, affecting water pumping capacity at Engine Room 1.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the Mapleton station pumps water that supplies Rand Water reservoirs in Pretoria East.
Technicians are on site, busy with fault-finding. However, the estimated time of restoration is not yet available.
The power interruption has resulted in the depletion of Rand Water reservoirs "Brakpan 1 & 3, Vlakfontein 1 & 2, Bronberge, Wildebeesfontein 1, 2 & 3, Selcourt and Stompiesfontein".
Possible water interruption over weekend in Pretoria East due to power trip at Mapleton pumping station
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS
According to Mashigo, some areas within the municipality are experiencing low water pressure or no water.
He said water tankers will be deployed to the affected areas.
According to the city, the interruption affects:
The city has apologised for the inconvenience.
