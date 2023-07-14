South Africa

Possible water interruption over weekend in Pretoria East due to power trip at Mapleton pumping station

14 July 2023 - 12:01
Rand Water has announced that their Mapleton booster pumping station experienced ‘persistent power failures’. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

Parts of Pretoria East in the City of Tshwane might spend the weekend without water as Rand Water is experiencing persistent power failures at their Mapleton booster pumping station.

The city has announced it was informed by the water utility that another power trip occurred on Thursday night at the Mapleton station, affecting water pumping capacity at Engine Room 1. 

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the Mapleton station pumps water that supplies Rand Water reservoirs in Pretoria East.

Technicians are on site, busy with fault-finding. However, the estimated time of restoration is not yet available.

The power interruption has resulted in the depletion of Rand Water reservoirs "Brakpan 1 & 3, Vlakfontein 1 & 2, Bronberge, Wildebeesfontein 1, 2 & 3, Selcourt and Stompiesfontein".

Something very wrong at Rand Water: Tshwane mayor on supply challenges

After a week of Rand Water outages in Tshwane, mayor Cilliers Brink says things are slowly starting to recover.
News
1 week ago

According to Mashigo, some areas within the municipality are experiencing low water pressure or no water. 

He said water tankers will be deployed to the affected areas. 

According to the city, the interruption affects:

  • Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Riefontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, The Hills (all extensions) and Tiegerpoort 371-JR.
  • Carina Street Reservoir: Alphenpark, Erasmusrand, Garsfontein 374-JR, Groenkloof 358-JR, Monument park (all extensions), Sterrewag, Waterkloof (all extensions), Waterkloof Heights (all extensions), Waterkloof Park and Waterkloof Ridge (all extensions).
  • Garsfontein Reservoir which feeds these reservoirs:
  • Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltlooo.
  • Elardus Park Reservoir: Constantia Park, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garskloof 595-JR, Moreleta Park (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Reitvallei Park, Rietvalleirand (all extensions), Waterkloof 345-JR, Waterkloof 360-JR, Waterkloof 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen, Wingate Park, Erasmuskloof Ext 2 &3, Elardus Park (all extensions), Wingate Park Ext 1, 2 & 3, Erasmus Park Ext 1.
  • Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park.
  • Klapperkop Reservoir: Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastclyffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag, Transpark 639-JR and Waterkloof 378-JR.
  • Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, Willow Glen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies.
  • Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom.
  • Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR.
  • Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15.
  • Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH.
  • Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park.
  • Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace.
  • Parkmore HL Reservoir: Ashlea Gardens, Constantia Park (all extensions), De Beers, Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein (all extensions), Newlands (all extensions), Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Valley Farm 379-JR, Waterkloof Glen (all extensions) and Waterkloof Park.
  • Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, De Beers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen.
  • Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley.
  • Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions) o Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions), Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South.
  • Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley.
  • Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park.
  • Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountain Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere Agriculturural Holdings, Silver View Ridge, Silverlakes (all extensions), Silverwoods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), TijgerValley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions).
  • Hatherley meter: Nellmapius (all extensions).
  • Koedoesnek: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH.
  • Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions).
  • Moikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext 3, Pretoriuspark, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR.
  • Nellmapius (all extensions)
  • Sammy Marks Museum meter
  • Savannah: The Blyde Christal Villa, Savannah Country Estate and N4 Gateway.
  • Shere meter: Bronberg (all extensions).
  • Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge.

The city has apologised for the inconvenience.

TimesLIVE

