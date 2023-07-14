South Africa

Rand Water’s 58-hour water maintenance ‘successfully completed’

14 July 2023 - 08:00
Rand Water has completed its marathon water maintenance project which affected many areas in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Rand Water has completed its marathon water maintenance project which affected many areas in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Rand Water has “successfully completed” the 58-hour water maintenance project that started earlier this week, the entity confirmed on Friday morning.

Large swathes of Joburg was left with low to no water supply this week after the entity implemented the shutdown to replace and upgrade old infrastructure and reduce unplanned breakdowns.

The outage ran from 7pm on Tuesday until 5am on Friday and affected the Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes pumping stations as well as Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch water treatment plants.

Rand Water posted a brief tweet confirming completion of the marathon project.

“The 58-hour planned maintenance project that commenced on Tuesday has been successfully completed. Rand Water is now recharging and filling up the system.

“Kindly note that the system will require time to fully recover. Thank you to all our stakeholders for your understanding, patience and support.”

On Thursday the entity released a statement with an update on the progress made. It  reiterated that “since reservoirs have run empty in some areas, the recovery of high lying areas can take several days to be fully restored”.

Among these was the Eikenhof booster pumping station, which ran empty on the first day of the outage.

TimesLIVE

