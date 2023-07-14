South Africa

TPNA issues 'stop work certificate' to Richards Bay terminal operator, takes measures to avoid truck congestion

14 July 2023 - 21:47
Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) is working on ways to reduce possible truck congestion after issuing its terminal operator with a stop certificate.
Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) is working on ways to reduce possible truck congestion after issuing its terminal operator with a stop certificate.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) said on Friday it was implementing measures to mitigate possible truck congestion at the Port of Richards Bay.

This comes after the TPNA issued a noncompliance stop work certificate on Thursday to its terminal operator.

TPNA managing executive Moshe Motlohi said the certificate instructs the terminal operator to halt operations until environmental management issues have been resolved at the Port of Richards Bay terminals and other facilities occupied by the terminal operator.

“TNPA has urged transporters to halt the dispatching of trucks to the port until the terminal operator complies with the conditions of the stop certificate,” said Motlohi.

He said the ports authority is working tirelessly to mitigate the impact on operations and port users. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

Arson on trucks: Do you know this man?

While the faces of most of those behind the spate of attacks on trucks in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal remain unknown, at least one has been ...
News
1 day ago

Agri SA calls for army to be deployed on key routes to stop attacks on trucks

At least 21 trucks have been set alight in Mpumalanga, KZN and Limpopo in four days.
News
2 days ago

Richards Bay Minerals: Crackdown on mining syndicates slashes theft by more than 80%

“We are starting to learn who the South African buyers and exporters are. The police task team will eventually reach these higher levels in the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Time to get off the roads and onto the rails Business
  2. Thungela disputes Transnet force majeure call Business
  3. Transnet employee gunned down while taking break from chairing disciplinary ... News

Latest

  1. TPNA issues 'stop work certificate' to Richards Bay terminal operator, takes ... South Africa
  2. Court sets aside SAHRC decision that exonerated Malema of hate speech South Africa
  3. Public must play a bigger role if the NHI is to succeed South Africa
  4. Circus comes to town but animal rights activists not impressed South Africa
  5. Aspartame may cause cancer but you would have to consume excessive amounts — WHO World

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside