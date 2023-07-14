South Africa

Trio arrested after mom’s death during ‘exorcism’ abandon bail bid

14 July 2023 - 13:55
Three family members have appeared in court for their mother's murder during an 'exorcism'. Stock photo.
Three family members have appeared in court for their mother's murder during an 'exorcism'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

A father and his two children arrested for the alleged murder of their mother have abandoned their bail application as more details emerge from the gruesome incident.

Charity Ntla, 61, and his two children, Buhle, 24, and Tumelo Mnyamezeli, 26, appeared in the Sebokeng magistrate's court on Thursday after police found the mutilated body of Phumeza Mnyamezeli, 42, at their home in Evaton.

Mnyamezeli was Ntla's wife and the two children's mother.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “It is alleged that on July 10, the four, including the deceased, were performing a religious ritual to rid the family of demonic forces at their home in Beverly Hills. During the ritual, it is alleged the three accused started assaulting and stabbing the deceased until she died after they mutilated her body.

“While the two children were still cutting their mother’s body, it is alleged Ntla ran to the police station to report the incident. The police arrived at the scene, while the two were still cutting the body and all three were arrested and remanded,” she said.

The trio face a murder charge and another of mutilating a body.

Mahanjana said that the matter was postponed to September 1 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Father and kids arrested after mom's body is found mutilated after 'exorcism'

Three family members have been arrested after police found the mutilated body of a woman in Evaton.
News
2 days ago

Police seek help in identifying another body linked to Thabo Bester prison escape

Free State police are seeking help to identify a body that Thabo Bester's girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana falsely claimed to be that of her father.
News
6 days ago

Mother and uncle get life sentences for 'ritual murder', rape of toddler in Midrand hotel

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday jailed siblings for life for murdering two-year-old Athalia Bombando, who was raped, then killed, in a hotel ...
News
5 months ago

Pastor arrested after teen’s death in alleged exorcism ritual

A pastor residing in the KwaNzimakwe area in the Ray Nkonyeni municipality in KZN allegedly held girls hostage for five days from May 25, accusing ...
News
1 year ago

13-year-old girl beaten to death in botched 'exorcism' in KwaZulu-Natal

The horrific details of the teen's killing were revealed by the office of provincial social development, MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cape Town is best city in world, says Zakes Bantwini during 'Abantu' ... South Africa
  2. Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ... South Africa
  3. Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Cape Town estate agent bust for ‘defrauding clients of R5m’ South Africa
  5. Zuma in Russia for medical treatment, his foundation confirms South Africa

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside