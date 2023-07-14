Dr Nandipha Magudumana's appeal on the lawfulness of her removal from Tanzania to South Africa is being heard before the Free State High Court on Friday.
Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow last month after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Dr Nandipha appeals against her arrest in Tanzania
Courtesy: SABC News
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's appeal on the lawfulness of her removal from Tanzania to South Africa is being heard before the Free State High Court on Friday.
Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow last month after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'High-profile offender' Nandipha Magudumana kept in prison's hospital
'Compelling reasons' to allow Magudumana appeal, say her lawyers
Police seek help in identifying another body linked to Thabo Bester prison escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos