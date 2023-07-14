South Africa

WATCH | Dr Nandipha appeals against her arrest in Tanzania

14 July 2023 - 09:35 By TIMESLIVE

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's appeal on the lawfulness of her removal from Tanzania to South Africa is being heard before the Free State High Court on Friday.

Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow last month after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.

