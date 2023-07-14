South Africa

Zuma in Russia for medical treatment, his foundation confirms

While the Constitutional Court upheld the ruling that Jacob Zuma should return to prison, the former president has been in Russia for the past week

14 July 2023 - 14:30
Former president Jacob Zuma has been in Russia to receive medical treatment for the past week. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma has been in Russia to receive medical treatment for the past week. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed the former president is in Russia for health reasons and will return once his treatment is complete.

Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma travelled to Russia last week and noted media reports and speculations about his trip.

“Though the trip was private, it was not a secret as incorrectly suggested. Zuma and his team travelled on a commercial flight full of passengers. The foundation wishes its patron good health and a safe return when the doctors release him,” Manyi said.

While in Russia, the Constitutional Court dismissed the department of correctional services’ application for leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma should return to prison.

The SCA ruled in November that Zuma had not, in law, completed serving his sentence and should return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre. Zuma was released on medical parole two months into his 15-month sentence.

It is not clear how long he should remain in prison or if he should return, as correctional services announced last year that Zuma’s sentence was fully served.

The ConCourt said this was a matter to be decided by the commissioner of correctional services.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ConCourt rejects Zuma parole appeal which could see him back in prison

But how long he stays there is not a matter for the courts to decide
News
23 hours ago

July 2021 unrest: State wants to add terrorism, treason charges

The culprits behind the July 2021 unrest could soon also be facing charges of terrorism and treason.
News
5 days ago

Jacob Zuma is in Zimbabwe — here's why

Former president Jacob Zuma will represent Belarus at a Zimbabwe conference on the trade in African carbon credits, according to the organisers of ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cape Town is best city in world, says Zakes Bantwini during 'Abantu' ... South Africa
  2. Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ... South Africa
  3. Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Cape Town estate agent bust for ‘defrauding clients of R5m’ South Africa
  5. Zuma in Russia for medical treatment, his foundation confirms South Africa

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside