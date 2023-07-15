Rand Water says it has successfully completed the 58-hour planned maintenance project in Johannesburg that started on Tuesday, but don't celebrate just yet.
Rand Water completes maintenance, warns reservoirs could take days to fill
Image: 123RF/maridav
Rand Water says it has successfully completed the 58-hour planned maintenance project in Johannesburg that started on Tuesday, but don't celebrate just yet.
“Several reservoirs have run empty and will take several days to be fully restored. Due to the system having been empty for close to three days, it is bound to have airlocks. To mitigate this matter, the system may require momentary decommissioning to release airlocks that resulted during the maintenance process,” the entity said on Saturday.
“Simply put, there is a need for the water utility to decommission certain pipelines to release air in the system. This intervention will assist in ensuring the newly restored pipelines are not damaged due to airlocks.
“Rand Water pipelines are under extreme pressure and consumers are warned to avoid areas that are close to what appear to be leaking pipelines as they may lead to injuries or fatalities,” said Rand Water.
