South Africa

2,718 suspects arrested in Western Cape weekend anti-crime blitz

17 July 2023 - 13:13 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape police arrested more than 2,000 suspects in a weekend anti-crime blitz. Stock photo.
Western Cape police arrested more than 2,000 suspects in a weekend anti-crime blitz. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The Western Cape’s Operation Shanela anti-crime initiative netted 2,718 arrests over the past weekend, Western Cape police said on Monday.

The operation, launched on May 8, involves regular stop-and-searches, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and high visibility foot patrols. It also aims to trace wanted suspects with a focus on murder and rape suspects and compliance inspections at liquor outlets and secondhand goods dealers. 

“The high-density integrated operations comprised police units, other law enforcement agencies, private security companies and neighbourhood watch structures,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

The arrests relate to the following charges:

  • 46 for murder;
  • 15 for attempted murder;
  • 51 for rape;
  • 228 for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm;
  • 309 for common assault;
  • 184 for drug-related offences;
  • 46 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition;
  • 1,135 are wanted suspects;
  • 95 for the possession of dangerous weapons; and
  • 36 suspects for the possession of firearms.

All the arrested suspects are due to appear in court soon, Van Wyk said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

Hawks seize R1.5m in drugs at OR Tambo International Airport

The Hawks in Gauteng this week confiscated drugs worth about R1.5m at OR Tambo International Airport after a courier company tipped the police off ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | 15,000 rifles and handguns destroyed by police

More than 15,700 firearms were destroyed by police in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

'Stay off the N3' plead authorities after arson attack

Motorists and truckers have been asked to delay their plans to travel on the N3 toll route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as the road remains ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Tuesday to start afresh South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'Load-shedding is unacceptable': Ramokgopa apologises, promises it ... South Africa
  3. Babita Deokaran’s murder trial postponed to next month South Africa
  4. Eskom arrests show ‘gradual but meaningful progress’, says Ramokgopa South Africa
  5. 2,718 suspects arrested in Western Cape weekend anti-crime blitz South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...