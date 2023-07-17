South Africa

Case against five arrested for truck attacks postponed as three claim assault by police

17 July 2023 - 15:27
The case against five men linked to the recent truck attacks has been postponed. Stock photo.
The case against five men linked to the recent truck attacks has been postponed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

The case against five men linked to the recent spate of truck attacks in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal has been postponed to next week amid claims some of the accused were assaulted by police.

Five people have been arrested so far after the torching of at least 21 trucks in the three provinces in the past week.

The first three were arrested on Thursday and the two others on Sunday  in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Nelson Shongwe, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibane and Nkosingiphile Gumede appeared in the Ermelo magistrate's court.

The accused requested a postponement for numerous reasons.

Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5

Police are confident they are closing in on the ringleaders behind the torching of trucks.
News
1 day ago

“The instructions from accused [two and four] that I'm receiving are that during their arrest they were assaulted by police and they request they be attended to and taken to see healthcare practitioners,” their legal representative said.

“Accused one and two are correcting the issue of their attorney. They are confirming they are being represented by [an attorney from] Mabaso Attorneys, meaning all five are being represented by the same practitioner.”

The court heard accused number three had visible injuries on his hands while two and four had none. These were the three accused that made the assault claims.

The matter was postponed to next week Thursday for the accused to receive medical attention.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Truck arson: uncovering the motive will bring solutions, army patrols alone won’t cut it, say drivers

Most drivers are in the dark as to the reasons behind the attacks
News
21 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘He needs to be shot and killed’: chilling voice notes from truck attackers

“This guy needs to be shot. He needs to be shot and killed by those of us who were with him. What gave him the idea to jump into the truck, because ...
News
1 day ago

Third suspect arrested in connection with truck arson attacks

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the attacks on freight trucks this week, police confirmed on Friday morning.
News
3 days ago

Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma

Lock this Ivanka of Nkandla up, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Two drivers arrested over Mpumalanga truck arson attacks

Police on Thursday confirmed they had arrested two truck drivers in connection with several trucks being set alight in Mpumalanga.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Vigilant cop foils armed robbery at police building in Pretoria South Africa
  2. Zandile Gumede corruption trial gets under way with warning from judge South Africa
  3. Most e-hailing drivers in KZN on strike South Africa
  4. Case against five arrested for truck attacks postponed as three claim assault ... South Africa
  5. Systems making 'significant progress' after completion of 58-hour water shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...