Case against five arrested for truck attacks postponed as three claim assault by police
Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5
“The instructions from accused [two and four] that I'm receiving are that during their arrest they were assaulted by police and they request they be attended to and taken to see healthcare practitioners,” their legal representative said.
“Accused one and two are correcting the issue of their attorney. They are confirming they are being represented by [an attorney from] Mabaso Attorneys, meaning all five are being represented by the same practitioner.”
The court heard accused number three had visible injuries on his hands while two and four had none. These were the three accused that made the assault claims.
The matter was postponed to next week Thursday for the accused to receive medical attention.
