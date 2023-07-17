South Africa

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to leave the power utility at the end of July

17 July 2023 - 18:33
Former Eskom COO is set to leave the utility at the end of this month. File photo.
Former Eskom COO is set to leave the utility at the end of this month. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer is set to leave the power utility at the end of July.

Eskom said on Monday that it had parted way with Oberholzer by mutual agreement.

“His last day with Eskom will be July 31 2023. Mr Oberholzer was on a fixed-term contract to provide support to the Koeberg nuclear power station long-term operation (LTO) and Kusile power station projects,” it said.

The utility expressed gratitude to Oberholzer for his dedicated service, expertise and valuable contribution during his tenure.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Oberholzer reportedly retired at the end of April this year but subsequently signed a contract to stay at the utility to provide support to the Koeberg nuclear power station and Kusile power station projects.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Arrest Andre de Ruyter for corruption, says mineworkers' union South Africa
  2. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  3. BOOK EXTRACT | Why Eskom doesn’t work Insight

Latest

  1. Picking up the pieces after fire razes more than 1,000 homes at Kennedy Road ... South Africa
  2. Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to leave the power utility at the end of July South Africa
  3. Petrol truck caught in crossfire on a shoot-out between EMPD and suspects South Africa
  4. Boyfriend appears in court on murder charges after allegedly 'necklacing' ... South Africa
  5. Limpopo operation ‘Kukula’ led to apprehension of 611 suspects South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...