The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is concerned by the number of “embarrassing” court incidents where lawyers are using unreliable sources of legal information.
The statement did not elaborate on the type of unverified sources or provide details on the cases.
Assistance was readily available for lawyers, the council said.
“The LPC reminds all legal practitioners that the LPC Law Library service is a free service that is available to assist with legal information. The LPC Law Library facilitates easy access to the latest credible and up-to-date research legal information,” it said.
The library has information from reputable databases such as My LexisNexis, Juta Law and Sabinet.
Lawyers rebuked for using unreliable sources during court proceedings
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is concerned by the number of “embarrassing” court incidents where lawyers are using unreliable sources of legal information.
The statement did not elaborate on the type of unverified sources or provide details on the cases.
Assistance was readily available for lawyers, the council said.
“The LPC reminds all legal practitioners that the LPC Law Library service is a free service that is available to assist with legal information. The LPC Law Library facilitates easy access to the latest credible and up-to-date research legal information,” it said.
The library has information from reputable databases such as My LexisNexis, Juta Law and Sabinet.
Dr Nandipha said ‘I want to go home to my children’: NPA’s Snellenburg
This information includes case law and law reports, journal articles, legislation and acts, forms and precedents, commentaries, Government Gazette notices and parliamentary monitoring group committee reports.
It reminded lawyers that librarians provide support to legal practitioners by conducting in-depth topic specific research on request.
“The LPC Law Library is open to all legal practitioners who will be assisted by well-skilled and experienced librarians ... The library has a very quick turnaround — its target is 24-48 hours response time,” the LPC said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
In South Africa all are equal before the law, even Zuma
Kingpin ‘Vet’ Murphy convicted in landmark drug case
Magistrate rebukes lawyers over ChatGPT 'bogus cases'
Missing money and made-up robbery lead to advocate’s ruin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos