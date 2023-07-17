South Africa

LISTEN | 'Load-shedding is unacceptable': Ramokgopa apologises, promises it won’t go higher

17 July 2023 - 14:18
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says load-shedding is unacceptable and he is extremely disappointed it reached stage 6 last week but hopes it won’t happen again.

Listen to the minister:

Eskom implemented load-shedding stage 6 late last week after increased demand and generation units being on repair. Ramokgopa said they would do everything possible to avoid going higher than stage 4. However, the grid remained vulnerable, he said. 

During the ANC's January 8 statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said load-shedding would be ended by December as part of “putting citizens’ interests first”. Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Sunday vowed that the blackouts would be a thing of the past by December. Post the ANC National Executive Committee meeting, Mbalula relayed the NEC's commitment to end load-shedding and acknowledged the serious negative impact it had on people's wellbeing and economic development.

Ramokgopa said it could end even earlier than anticipated.

TimesLIVE

