Most e-hailing drivers in KZN on strike
Image: 123RF/ammentorp
Almost 90% of e-haling drivers in KwaZulu-Natal switched off their apps on Monday as part of the planned national shutdown, mainly over safety issues.
According to KZN e-hailing council chairperson Sipho Mabika, they have no issue with those working as they are doing so at their own risk.
Mabika told TimesLIVE their main concern is they have been, for years, targeted by criminals who rob drivers of money and hijack them.
Drivers' concerns about being exploited and exposed to life-threatening crime have been ignored by e-hailing service providers.
According to Mabika, they want the service providers to review the commission of 15% for 0km to 5km, review profiles permanently blocked and provide offices in all provinces.
They also want security and safety for drivers and passengers to be improved as well as verification of clients for driver safety against hijacking by using an ID number when they download the app.
“We have engaged our members on today’s [Monday] actions and we agreed to stop working. Yes, some are working, maybe 10%, but it's also their choice, which will be respected.
