South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bridge to be temporarily closed for maintenance

17 July 2023 - 22:14
Nelson Mandela Bridge will be closed for three days between 9am and 3pm.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein will be closed for maintenance for three days from Tuesday to Thursday.  

The Johannesburg Roads Agency will close the bridge from 9am to 3pm on the three days.  

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The bridge will be accessible to pedestrians only during this period and it will be closed to vehicle traffic at the Bertha Street, Ntemi Piliso Street and Carr Street intersections,” he said. 

Metro police officers will help regulate traffic in the area.  

“Motorists are urged to be patient for the duration of the closure and to use the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and the Biccard Street Bridge as alternative routes,” he added.  

TimesLIVE

