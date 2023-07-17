South Africa

Petrol truck caught in crossfire on a shoot-out between EMPD and suspects

17 July 2023 - 17:45
A petrol truck caught between police and suspects was shot at and started leaking.
Image: Supplied

The Snake Road off-ramp has been cleared following a shoot-out between suspects and Ekurhuleni metro police officers on Monday morning. 

A petrol tanker caught in the crossfire was shot at during the incident and started leaking.

EMPD media liaison officer Lerato Monyane said the EMPD community liaison unit officers were driving along the N12 east direction, when they spotted a green Nissan Almera with four male occupants and one male at the back sit, sitting between the two with his head facing down.

“The officers followed the green Nissan Almera as it took the off-ramp at Snake Road. The officers turned on their blue lights and stopped the vehicle,” said Monyane.

She said metro police officials stopped and as they were about to approach the vehicle, the occupants of the Almera started to shoot at the officer and the petrol tanker was caught in the crossfire.

“All the necessary stakeholders were summoned and there were no casualties. The Snake Road off-ramp is clear and the N12 highway was not affected.”

TimesLIVE

