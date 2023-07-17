South Africa

Richards Bay port resumes operations after temporary closure

17 July 2023 - 11:12
Transnet National Ports Authority issued its terminal operator in Richards Bay with a stop certificate, but it has since resumed operations
Transnet National Ports Authority issued its terminal operator in Richards Bay with a stop certificate, but it has since resumed operations
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The Richards Bay port has resumed operations after it put plans in motion to resolve an environmental issue that resulted in it being temporarily closed for a day.

The port halted all its operations on Thursday after receiving a notice to comply with an environmental matter at a section within its facility.

In a statement on Saturday, it said operations resumed on Friday night “following the lifting of a notice to comply with the clearing of waste tyres and a stockpile of mineral bulk waste within the terminals’ premises”.

The Transnet Port Terminals website states Richards Bay terminal is a “deep sea water port and boasts 13 berths, the terminal handles dry bulk ores, minerals and break bulk consignments”.

In recent months the port has faced challenges with the backlog of trucks transporting coal for export, which has caused major traffic congestion on the route leading to the facility.

The port said in the statement, released on Saturday: “The terminals presented an implementation plan to the Ports Authority and some of the environmental management commitments contained in the plan are already in progress. 

“Transporters are still urged to hold back further dispatching of trucks until further communication, and to make use of the mandatory truck booking system to ensure that trucks do not call the terminals at the same time.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Truck arson: uncovering the motive will bring solutions, army patrols alone won’t cut it, say drivers

Most drivers are in the dark as to the reasons behind the attacks
News
16 hours ago

Transnet completes manganese rail upgrade

Transnet says it is on track to tap into projects that will unlock the potential of its manganese rail line after the completion of the Mamathwane ...
Business Times
1 day ago

TPNA issues 'stop work certificate' to Richards Bay terminal operator, takes measures to avoid truck congestion

Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) said on Friday it was implementing measures to mitigate possible truck congestion at the Port of Richards ...
News
2 days ago

Richards Bay Minerals: Crackdown on mining syndicates slashes theft by more than 80%

“We are starting to learn who the South African buyers and exporters are. The police task team will eventually reach these higher levels in the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog World
  2. Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon to be released on parole South Africa
  3. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife deploys field rangers after sightings of two lions South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to restart with new judge South Africa
  5. Richards Bay port resumes operations after temporary closure South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...