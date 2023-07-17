South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa trial to begin afresh as new judge takes the bench

17 July 2023 - 13:02 By Shonisani Tshikalange
After almost a year and with five witnesses having testified, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is starting afresh.

Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is now presiding over the trial, after ill-health forced the previous judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, to step down. 

A large banner of the slain soccer goalkeeper greeted every eye outside the Pretoria high court on Monday morning. It read: "Nine years no justice. Our justice system is failing the victims of crimes. Enough is enough."

Meyiwa was fatally shot during a robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Family members were not at court on Monday but disbarred Malesela Teffo, who previously represented some of the five accused, was among those in the public gallery.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

