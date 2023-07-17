South Africa

Systems making 'significant progress' after completion of 58-hour water shutdown

17 July 2023 - 15:22
Johannesburg Water says systems are making significant progress after completion of the 58-hour shutdown. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Johannesburg Water says systems are making significant progress after completion of the 58-hour shutdown. 

Large parts of Johannesburg had low to no water supply after Johannesburg Water last week implemented the shutdown to replace and upgrade old infrastructure and reduce unplanned breakdowns.

“Residents are reminded though the planned water shutdown is over, full recovery of the system takes longer not only because of the magnitude of the shutdown, but also the complex nature of the water system. Load-shedding has also affected the recovery of certain areas as power outages affect pumping at the entity’s systems.”

The utility said water tankers are being provided in areas not fully recovered, such as Meadowlands, Braamfischerville, Crown Gardens, Blairgowrie and Linden. 

Water tankers are at: 

  • Edenvale Hospital;
  • Sharonlea Primary School;
  • Hillfox Centre;
  • Braamfischerville, next to Tsalanang Pub;
  • 2016B Forbs Street, Diepkloof Zone 9;
  • Ellias Motswaledi Clinic, Meadowlands;
  • Mandela Sisulu Clinic, Orlando West; and
  • Orlando West. 

Last week Johannesburg Water said residents in high-lying areas would be without water for longer as the network recovers.

“Planned work starting from 7pm will result in reduced supply to the Rand Water Daleside booster station. Water supply will be reduced by 50% for eight hours. It is estimated once the work is completed, full recovery of water supply will take an additional 24 hours,” it said.

“Water supply at Zwartkopjes booster station will be reduced by 40% for 24 hours and by 24% at Eikenhof booster station for 58 hours.”

TimesLIVE

