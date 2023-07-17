South Africa

Vigilant cop foils armed robbery at police building in Pretoria

17 July 2023 - 16:52
The motive behind the attempt to access the police building is under investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited a police officer at the hospital who was shot during an attempted robbery at a police building in Pretoria.  

Masemola commended the vigilance of an on-duty officer for foiling an attempt to access the police building.  

The motive behind the attempt to access the building is under investigation.  

“A case of business robbery, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and impersonating a police officer has been registered,” said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

She said a manhunt was under way to apprehend the impersonators.

Manhunt launched after attempted robbery at police building in Pretoria, one officer wounded

A manhunt has been launched for at least 12 suspects after an attempted robbery at a police building in Pretoria.
News
8 hours ago

Mathe said according to a preliminary investigation, the armed men posed as police officers before overpowering the security guards.   

While patrolling, an on-duty police officer responded to the incident. A shoot-out ensued.  

“The armed men fled with the member's service pistol, car keys, a petrol card and R145 in cash,” she said.  

She added that for security reasons, police would not discuss what is kept at the building.  

She cautioned members of the public from circulating false and misleading reports.  

“No police uniforms were stolen during the incident. R25m has been set aside this financial year for security upgrades at all SAPS buildings.”

TimesLIVE

