Vigilant cop foils armed robbery at police building in Pretoria
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited a police officer at the hospital who was shot during an attempted robbery at a police building in Pretoria.
Masemola commended the vigilance of an on-duty officer for foiling an attempt to access the police building.
The motive behind the attempt to access the building is under investigation.
“A case of business robbery, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and impersonating a police officer has been registered,” said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
She said a manhunt was under way to apprehend the impersonators.
Manhunt launched after attempted robbery at police building in Pretoria, one officer wounded
