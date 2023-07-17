South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to restart with new judge

17 July 2023 - 11:37 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court today. 

A new judge is likely to take over the reins and the trial is expected to start afresh. Presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has fallen ill.

Zandi Khumalo, sister of the slain soccer star's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, was in the witness box when the trial was postponed. Five men are charged with Meyiwa's murder in 2014.

TimesLIVE

