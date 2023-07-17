The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court today.
A new judge is likely to take over the reins and the trial is expected to start afresh. Presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has fallen ill.
Zandi Khumalo, sister of the slain soccer star's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, was in the witness box when the trial was postponed. Five men are charged with Meyiwa's murder in 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to restart with new judge
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
