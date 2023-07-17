South Africa

‘We are getting ready for whatever eventualities’: Cele on Zuma’s possible arrest

17 July 2023 - 08:33
Police minister Bheki Cele said police were waiting for the directive from the department of correctional services regarding former president Jacob Zuma's possible arrest. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police minister Bheki Cele says police will execute whatever order is given to them by the department of correctional services regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s possible arrest.

The Constitutional Court last week dismissed Zuma's application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that he must return to prison to finish his 15-month sentence, saying an appeal had “no reasonable prospects of success”.

Several political parties weighed in on the ruling, with the DA calling for Zuma’s detention without delay.

Speaking at Operation Shanela at the weekend, Cele said police were waiting for the directive from correctional services on the matter and would execute whatever order is  given.

ConCourt rejects Zuma parole appeal which could see him back in prison

But how long he stays there is not a matter for the courts to decide
News
3 days ago

“W I've been in contact with the minister of justice and correctional services [Ranold Lamola],” said Cele.

“The ConCourt gave the prerogative to them to the acting national commission of correctional services to take a decision on the matter. We are waiting for that decision. I spoke to the minister. They said the legal team is trying to interpret what is supposed to happen.

“We are getting ready for whatever eventualities, which could be to say take him back to prison or he has finished his sentence. It's up to them.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, said the ruling party does not want to see Zuma go back to jail but insisted no person was above the law.

“The moral perspective to this is we empathise with [former] president Zuma. No-one wants anyone at the age of 80 going to jail, but in this instance the law is the law,” he said.

“Government needs to look at all those things, including what is in the best interest of the country and what is the correct interpretation of the law.”

“The ANC does not make out of turn remarks about judgments. We focus on the law and in this instance that’s what we are looking at.”

TimesLIVE

