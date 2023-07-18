South Africa

'Feared hitman' dies in shoot-out with Cape Town police

18 July 2023 - 13:16 By Kim Swartz
The trio have been linked to multiple cases including murder, attempted murder and robbery. Stock photo.
The trio have been linked to multiple cases including murder, attempted murder and robbery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sasun1990

An alleged “feared hitman” linked to a dozen killings in the space of a year has been killed in a late night shoot-out with police at Lwandle in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old suspect had been a wanted fugitive, linked to at least 10 cases which claimed the lives of 12 people at Lwandle between February 2022 and March. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the suspect was traced by detectives on Sunday night and “discharged his firearm in the direction of the police members in an effort to evade arrest.

“The members retaliated and returned fire, at which point the suspect was fatally wounded ... The members found and confiscated a firearm and ammunition which were found in possession of the deceased.” 

Two of his alleged accomplices, aged 32 and 36, were also arrested. Cases linked to the trio include a triple murder, a double murder, four murders, two attempted murders — one of them against a police member — a guest house robbery and possession of stolen items from one of the murdered victims. 

The two suspects will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

2,718 suspects arrested in Western Cape weekend anti-crime blitz

The Western Cape’s Operation Shanela anti-crime initiative netted 2,718 arrests over the past weekend, Western Cape police said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Police search for suspects after two CIT robberies in Pretoria

Police are searching for a group of suspects after two cash-in-transit robberies on the N4 and the R80 in Pretoria on Monday.
News
15 hours ago

Vigilant cop foils armed robbery at police building in Pretoria

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited a police officer at the hospital who was shot during an attempted robbery at a police building in ...
News
20 hours ago

Fear and grief as mother killed in ‘hit’ near court is laid to rest

Zimbabwean media reports suggested she had been threatened if she testified against her co-accused
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Indian opposition parties form alliance called 'INDIA' for 2024 elections World
  2. Thousands of vulnerable children to receive handmade toys on Mandela Day South Africa
  3. 'Feared hitman' dies in shoot-out with Cape Town police South Africa
  4. Florida's rising water temperatures raise concerns for health of coral reefs — ... Sci-Tech
  5. State calls for life for convicted rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman South Africa

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding