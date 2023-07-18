South Africa

Four-year-old Durban girl 'electrocuted by illegal connection'

18 July 2023 - 10:56
A four-year-old KZN girl was killed after allegedly touching an illegal electricity connection. File image.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A four-year-old girl died after allegedly touching an illegal electricity connection in Canelands, north of Durban, on Monday.

Residents in the informal settlement where the incident occurred contacted private security and paramedics service Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance.

When team members arrived, they found the child had been rushed to a government facility by her family.

“We made contact with the child's family who confirmed that she was pronounced deceased on arrival at the hospital,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“It was alleged the child had lunch at her uncle’s residence. He was locking his home and was expected to escort the child to her residence thereafter. The child was electrocuted after she allegedly held onto an illegal electricity connection running along the fence.

Major power outage in eastern areas of Tshwane due to cable theft

Parts of eastern Tshwane are without power after 'huge' cable theft at the Njala 132kV substation.
News
6 days ago

“Her uncle managed to break the connection and transported the child to hospital with assistance from his employer.”

The eThekwini municipality's electricity unit has been tackling illegal connections via its Operation Khuculula.

The city said beyond reducing illegal connections, the operation also seeks to save lives.

“Illegal electricity connections can be fatal, this can never be stressed enough. But looking at the number of illegal cables that have been seized so far, it seems like communities still don’t understand that they are putting their lives in danger,” the city said.

TimesLIVE

