Her term in office ends on October 14. Parliament is searching for a replacement. Deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has received the most nominations for the position.
Mkhwebane's husband David Skosana, who came under the spotlight after bribe-soliciting allegations, slammed Mbalula. He said Mbalula must face him and leave Mkhwebane alone.
In May, Skosana alleged the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and committee chair Richard Qubudile Dyantyi tried to solicit a bribe from him.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Mkhwebane alleges death threats, husband lambastes Mbalula
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has received death threats and lives by God’s grace, while her husband has sent a warning to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Mkhwebane held a media briefing on Tuesday on issues relating to her section 194 impeachment inquiry.
Listen to Mkhwebane and her husband:
TimesLIVE
